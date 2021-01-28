Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Insider Sells $2,691,600.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. 12,989,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

