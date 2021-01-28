EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ) Shares Up 0.6%

EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78. 7,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 46,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$108.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35.

EQ Inc. (EQ.V) (CVE:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that EQ Inc. will post -0.0197674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

