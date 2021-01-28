Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $107.74. Approximately 439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.

About Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

