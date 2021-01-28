WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Trading Up 0.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 174,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 773,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.