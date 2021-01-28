iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $50.78. 920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

