Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce sales of $60.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $57.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $238.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $239.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $234.03 million, with estimates ranging from $233.26 million to $234.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

CPF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 276,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

