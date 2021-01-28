HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $526.62 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $526.62 million and $186,074.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00004842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

