Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $370,789.50 and approximately $14,455.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.94 or 0.04398556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018014 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

