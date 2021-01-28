Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to “Hold”

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,087. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,499,737 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

