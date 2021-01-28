HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

HUYA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 9,170,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

