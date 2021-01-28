ANON (ANON) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $7,100.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134956 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

