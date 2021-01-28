Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

