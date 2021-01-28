RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Trading Down 0%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 7,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.57% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

