Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) (CVE:SYH)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 380,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 364,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) Company Profile (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

