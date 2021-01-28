USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will report $284.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.90 million and the highest is $286.61 million. USANA Health Sciences reported sales of $271.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow USANA Health Sciences.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 96,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

