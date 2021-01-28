Graft Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $184,775.95 and $21.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00406064 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.