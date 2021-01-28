LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $35.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the lowest is $35.01 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $123.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.33 million to $124.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $142.29 million, with estimates ranging from $139.48 million to $145.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 198,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.