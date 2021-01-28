Odyssey (OCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $319,928.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $319,928.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00287858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

