Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $28.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.72. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

