Vanilla Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,681.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $120,047.95 and approximately $23,681.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00287858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00069301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00069605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

