bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $3.63 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $263.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.65 million to $352.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $371.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 423,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after buying an additional 93,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

