$358.85 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to post $358.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.14 million and the lowest is $348.56 million. National Instruments reported sales of $367.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 918,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $20,003,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 275,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in National Instruments by 77.6% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 564,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 246,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

