Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.89

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $11.33. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

