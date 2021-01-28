Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.89

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $262.89 and last traded at $262.89, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

