Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.89

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $143.89 and traded as high as $145.24. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) shares last traded at $145.06, with a volume of 210,782 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.041244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.