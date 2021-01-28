Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,613.78

Shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,613.78 and traded as high as $2,750.00. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at $2,685.00, with a volume of 609,050 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Get Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,729.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,614.47.

In other Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.