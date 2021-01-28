National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $184.13

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $184.13 and traded as high as $258.80. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at $243.40, with a volume of 1,804,148 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

