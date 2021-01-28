Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,610.87

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,610.87 and traded as high as $3,137.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,035.00, with a volume of 854,300 shares traded.

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

Get Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,618.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The company has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.