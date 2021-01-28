Game.com (GTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $204,619.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Game.com token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00072289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.65 or 0.00920108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.30 or 0.04391109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017613 BTC.

About Game.com

GTC is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.