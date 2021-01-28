More Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $43,139.99 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, More Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $43,139.99 and $21.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

