Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

NYSE:MHK traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.34. 473,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,670. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

