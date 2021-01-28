$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $22.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,466.36. 275,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,398.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,286.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,510.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

