Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.83 ($86.86).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BMW stock traded up €1.87 ($2.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.08 ($84.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

