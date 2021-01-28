Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.30 Million

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $765.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.20 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $824.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $8.11 on Wednesday, hitting $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

