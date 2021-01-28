Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $450.00

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $450.00 and last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KGDEY. CICC Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.50.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

