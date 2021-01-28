Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Down 21.6%

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) were down 21.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 3,070,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 584,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $348,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

