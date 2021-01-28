1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Shares Down 17.3%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s stock price fell 17.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $11.54. 505,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 270,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.