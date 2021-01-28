Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.61. 2,992,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,641,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

