SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) fell 14.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.94. 1,575,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 452,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.