Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 12.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) traded down 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.86. 9,056,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 20,347,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

