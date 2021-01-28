American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Down 12.7%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price was down 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,707,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,279,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AREC shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.26% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

