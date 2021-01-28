Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s share price fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $21.15. 44,346,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 62,441,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.