Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

