Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.72 Billion

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.26 billion and the highest is $20.03 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $79.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.57 billion to $80.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.16 billion to $85.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 56.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,733. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

