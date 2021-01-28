Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report $18.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.80 billion and the highest is $18.91 billion. Humana posted sales of $16.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $76.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.82 billion to $77.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.44 billion to $85.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $17.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,330. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

