Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Vidya has a total market cap of $901,011.81 and $390,909.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Vidya token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00052408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00287570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.