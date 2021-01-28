LINA One Day Volume Reaches $11,715.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINA has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. LINA has a market cap of $2.52 million and $11,715.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.00911258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.49 or 0.04403868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017758 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

