Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $949.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $949.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $979.70 million. Snap-on posted sales of $955.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $189.99.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $1,277,777.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,637.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

