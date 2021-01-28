CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

CVBF traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 604,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,999. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

