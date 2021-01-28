Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Hold

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 3,165,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.98 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

